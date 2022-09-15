HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Around 200 jobs are coming to the Hanover County area, thanks to a new electronics manufacturing facility.

According to a release from the office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lutron Electronics, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of light fixtures, will be investing $28.3 million for a 145,000 square foot facility on Lakeridge Parkway in the Ashland area.

“As Lutron Electronics expands its domestic and global reach, a Hanover County manufacturing location offers the strategic location, infrastructure, and workforce needed to accommodate continued growth,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth of Virginia is proud to support the company’s expansion and strengthen our long-term corporate partnership.”

It is not yet known when construction of the facility will begin or when it is expected to be complete. According to the release, funds to support the project and help Lutron train new employees will come from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Lutron’s nearly $30-million investment into a new manufacturing center is amazing news for Hanover County and Virginia,” said Senator Ryan McDougle. “Lutron’s investment in Hanover is testament to the pro-business environment our county and state have worked so hard to create. We owe thanks to Lutron for this expanded commitment, which will bring 200 new jobs to Hanover.”