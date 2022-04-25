RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Twitter agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk Monday, in a deal valued around $44 billion.

Musk offered more than $40 billion to privatize the platform and pledged to be more lenient when it comes to policing users’ speech.

Musk tweeted on Monday, alluding to the deal by saying, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

Upon completion of the deal, Twitter will become a privately held company.

The Tesla CEO, and the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for “free speech.” He says it needs to be transformed into a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the “societal imperative” of free speech.

Twitter and Musk negotiated over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported, less than two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a massive stake.

“A social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10% on left and right are equally unhappy,” Musk said in a tweet on April 19.

Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this report.