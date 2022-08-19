SWEDEN (WRIC) — The Swedish-based gaming and entertainment company, Embracer Group, said Thursday that it had agreed to acquire Middle-earth Enterprises, which owns the rights to “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “The Hobbit.”

The acquisition was made for an undisclosed sum and will include the intellectual property catalog and worldwide rights to any and all motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks and stage productions relating to all of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth-related literary works.

“I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world’s most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group,” said Lars Wingefors, Founder and Group CEO of Embracer Group, in a release. “Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio.”

The announcement comes less than a month ahead of the premiere of Amazon’s new series, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” which will premiere on Sept. 2, 2022.

The company also announced that it may have plans in the future to produce films based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn and others.

The company announced that it had acquired more than just Middle-eath Enterprises on Thursday. Four other notable acquisitions included:

Tripwire Interactive — known for The Killing Floor and Maneater.

— known for The Killing Floor and Maneater. Tuxedo Labs — known for the popular physics simulation game, Teardown.

— known for the popular physics simulation game, Teardown. Sintrix — a music gaming company, known for patenting the technology used in the Guitar Hero franchise.

— a music gaming company, known for patenting the technology used in the Guitar Hero franchise. Limited Run Games — a publisher of independent video game developers

Embracer also announced that it had entered into an acquisition agreement with a PC/Console gaming company that, for commercial reasons, could not yet be disclosed.

“The purchase price for this un-disclosed acquisition is in the range of being among either third or fourth largest of the Transactions,” a press release explained.

This is not the first large acquisition that Embracer has made in recent memory. In May 2022, Square Enix announced it would be selling three studios, formerly of Square Enix Europe, to Embracer in order to invest in fields including, blockchain, AI and the cloud.