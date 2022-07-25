RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Family Dollar stores are voluntarily recalling 40 items regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) because they were not kept at the correct temperature.

The items which include Listerine Coolmint Mouthwash, Colgate Max Fresh Cool Mint Toothpaste and Arthritis Hot Crème, were shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10, 2022.

The full list of the items includes over-the-counter medicines, various kinds of toothpaste and petroleum jelly.

A Family Dollar press release said the discount store had not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall.

Management has notified the affected stores and asked them to check their stock immediately. Affected products are to be quarantined and no longer sold, according to the release.

Customers that have bought the listed items can return the products to stores without a receipt.

Shoppers with questions can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 during business hours.

Anyone who experiences adverse reactions from these products should report issues to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.