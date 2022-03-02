(WRIC) — The fitness device company, Fitbit, has recalled their Ionic smartwatches following evidence that the lithium-ion battery in the device can overheat and pose a burn hazard.

The recall was announced by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and conducted voluntarily by Fitbit.

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries. Two reports describe third-degree burns and four report second-degree burns.

1 million of the smartwatches were sold in the U.S., an additional 693,000 were sold internationally.

Consumers are encouraged to contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging for them to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

Call Fitbit toll-free at 888-925-1764, or online at here.