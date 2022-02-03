Ford rides accounting gains, high prices to big 2021 profit

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reversed a loss and rode some big accounting changes to post a $17.94 billion net profit last year, even as it battled computer chip shortages that caused factory slowdowns and vehicle shortages.

U.S. sales for the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker fell 7% for the year over depressed 2020 numbers. But customers paid record prices of nearly $51,000 per vehicle in Ford’s most lucrative market, according to Edmunds.com.

Excluding the one-time items, the company made $1.59 per share, falling short of analyst estimates of $1.86, according to FactSet. Revenue rose 7.2% to $136.34 billion. That was short of analyst estimates of $137.61 billion.

Ford’s net income reversed a loss of $1.28 billion last year as it also dealt with a huge restructuring, a costly recall and a decline in the value of its pension fund.

For the fourth quarter, Ford made $12.28 billion, or 26 cents per share excluding one-time items. That was short of Wall Street estimates of 45 cents per share.

Ford’s stock fell about 3% in after-hours trading following the results announcement.