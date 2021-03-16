From a frog, to a goat named ‘Dog,’ Cadbury is asking you to pick your favorite 2021 Cadbury Bunny

U.S. and World Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Cadbury Bunny Contest)

(WAVY) — Cadbury just announced the 10 finalists in this year’s bunny tryouts — and the brand needs your help to choose the next star of the iconic “clucking bunny” commercial.

Now through March 17, animal lovers can vote for their favorite finalists. The finalists include Waylon the llama, Betty the frog, a goat named “Dog,” and more.

The lucky contestants were hand-selected by the Cadbury team, which reviewed more than 12,000 submissions.

The contestants hail from all over the country.

To vote for your favorite, head to the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events