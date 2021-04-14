Get on a “roll” with this bread bowl bike

Get on a “roll” to your next destination with Panera Bread’s limited-edition Bread Bowl Bike. (Photo courtesy of Panera)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —

Instead of a basket, this bike has an insulated bread bowl on the front where people can store their items. In its announcement, Panera said this bike is designed to inspire people to choose a bike to pick up their food.

They said this giveaway is also to help with the current bike shortage. COVID-19 shutdowns increased the demand for bikes because people wanted to get outside. Because of this, the shortages are expected to last until 2022.

Panera is giving away 30 of these bicycles. All you need to do is enter your information online here before 11:59 p.m. on April 22.