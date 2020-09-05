How to score a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some like it hot. Especially those who adore warm, freshly-made Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
And in celebration of the long, glorious holiday weekend, the business is offering a hot deal today only.
Anyone purchasing a dozen doughnuts (of any variety) on Sept. 5 is going to also receive a dozen original glazed for a buck as long as you use this bar code found right here.
This sweet deal only applies to those purchasing doughnuts for take-out or in the drive-thru.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘I think he’s just a horrible person’: Widow of Mr. Rogers criticizes Trump
- Georgia Jail inmate beaten to death; Inmate incarcerated for alleged racially motivated attack is suspect
- Man dead following shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth
- Employers now able to defer workers’ payroll taxes until 2021
- Michigan girl, 7, uses lemonade stand to take a stand against racism