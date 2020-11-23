Instead of a pillowy biscuit try this biscuity pillow from Bojangles

U.S. and World Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bojangles has just another thing for you to spend your dough on this holiday season, an incredibly realistic biscuit pillow.

Meant to fill your bed or sofa and not your stomach, the pillow is one of multiple items available for purchase through the Bojangles online store. The pillow is $29.95 and there are only about 2,000 left in stock.

The pillow is soft, fluffy and round just like a biscuit you’d like to enjoy your chicken with.

In addition to the pillow Bojangles is selling a three-piece brunch outfit including a t-shirt, shorts and sweatshirt.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events