Instead of a pillowy biscuit try this biscuity pillow from Bojangles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bojangles has just another thing for you to spend your dough on this holiday season, an incredibly realistic biscuit pillow.

Meant to fill your bed or sofa and not your stomach, the pillow is one of multiple items available for purchase through the Bojangles online store. The pillow is $29.95 and there are only about 2,000 left in stock.

The pillow is soft, fluffy and round just like a biscuit you’d like to enjoy your chicken with.

In addition to the pillow Bojangles is selling a three-piece brunch outfit including a t-shirt, shorts and sweatshirt.

