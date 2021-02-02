Jeff Bezos moving from Amazon CEO position to executive board

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Bezos is willing to testify to the congressional panel investigating the market dominance of Big Tech, but along with other tech industry CEOs, lawyers for the company say, according to a published report Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

SEATTLE, Wa. (WRIC/NewsNation Now) — Jeff Bezos announced on Tuesday that he will be moving from the Amazon CEO position to acting as the Executive Chair of the Amazon Board. The new CEO will be Amazon Web Services head and long-time employee Andy Jassy.

In a letter to employees, Bezos says in his new role he will be focusing on Amazon initiatives, the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday beat estimates for holiday-quarter sales.

In a written statement included in a press release announcing the financial results and CEO transition, Amazon founder Bezos called it the “optimal time for this transition.”

Net sales rose to $125.56 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $87.44 billion, beating estimates of $119.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more,” Bezos said. “If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, what you’re actually seeing are the long-run cumulative results of invention. Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”

Amazon was forced to move its two-day shopping event Prime Day, typically in July, to early October, contributing to its holiday sales numbers.