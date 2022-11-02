RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coined “the fluffiest and puffiest on the market,” a new Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Pillow has been launched, but it won’t be here for long.

The satin-covered, Queen-sized 20-inch by 30-inch, rectangular pillow is polyester-filled, limited-edition and costs less than $2.

“The pillow mirrors the brand’s jet-puffing technology, a process that adds the perfect amount of air into its marshmallows, designed to make JET-PUFFED marshmallows the fluffiest and puffiest on the market,” the release stated.

The pillows will be available for purchase on Amazon for a limited time, for just $1.79 – the same average price as a bag of Jet-Puffed marshmallows.