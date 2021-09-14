Kroger and Instacart to offer half-hour delivery of groceries

(WFXR) — Kroger has a new service, called Kroger Delivery Now, that will offer half-hour delivery to customers.

“Kroger Delivery Now is a game-changer for the e-commerce industry,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

The program, which will be offered across the Richmond region, is a partnership with delivery app Instacart. Kroger and Instacart earlier introduced a joint initiative in 2017 offering two-hour grocery delivery to customers, and in 2019 expanded to offer alcohol delivery.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our seamless grocery experience and providing our customers with what they need and want when it matters most – regardless how they choose to shop with us,” said Raya.

For more information about the Kroger Delivery Now service, visit the Kroger or Instacart websites.