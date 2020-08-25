McDonald’s is adding spicy chicken nuggets to their menu for a limited time

PHOENIX- Calling all chicken nugget lovers!

McDonald’s is spreading the love and plans to test its Spicy McNuggets in the UK, according to The Sun. After trails in both the U.S. and Asia, they seem to be branching out and testing the international waters again.

But there’s a spicy twist to the deal.

The feature item will be available at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 7 and last for seven weeks. McDonald’s is making customers get them while they can but people seem to be ready for the release.

As for the U.S., McDonald’s has some other plans.

According to Business Insider, McDonald’s plan to launch two new items mid-September: the Spicy BBQ Sandwich and Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders. The new items are said to boost short-term sales and traffic to the fast food chain.

Believe me. We’re holding tight.