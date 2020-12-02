McRib is back for the first time in 8 years

(NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s McRib sandwich returned nationwide Wednesday for the first time since 2012.

“The sauciest moment of the year is here!” McDonald’s said in a release.

The popular sandwich, which debuted on menus in 1982, is back in the U.S. for a limited time, unlike in Germany, where it’s available year-round.

The McRib features boneless pork topped with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles. Last year, the fast-food chain sold the sandwich at 10,000 of its 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.

Additionally, McDonald’s on Monday launched its “Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes,” in which it’s giving away 10,000 free McRib sandwiches as it encourages people “to ‘get hairy’ in the name of cancer awareness.”

“So that beard you’ve so proudly grown while in quarantine or for a good cause this November,” the release stated, “it’s got to go.”

Anyone can participate, “from your brother to your mother.” Enter by posting a picture of your cleanly-shaven “or baby-smooth” face on Twitter or Instagram using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds.

A code for a free sandwich will be given to the first 10,000 entries through McDelivery with Uber Eats while supplies last.

