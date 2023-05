(STACKER) — According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), the commonwealth’s largest private industry is agriculture — with a yearly economic impact of approximately $82.3 billion.

Virginia ranks among the top 10 producers of several crops, including many that are commonly associated with the Commonwealth, such as tobacco, apples and peanuts, making it one of the most agriculturally diverse states in the nation, according to VDACS.

The following is a list of Virginia’s most valuable crops, as well as how the Commonwealth stacks up against each crop’s top producers.

#10. Barley

– Annual production: $1.8 million

– Top states:

— #1. Idaho ($229.0 million)

— #2. Montana ($122.3 million)

— #3. North Dakota ($115.1 million)

— #4. Wyoming ($32.5 million)

— #5. Colorado ($25.3 million)

#9. Pumpkins

– Annual production: $14.8 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($26.6 million)

— #2. Indiana ($26.5 million)

— #3. Texas ($26.5 million)

— #4. Illinois ($23.0 million)

— #5. Pennsylvania ($22.2 million)

#8. Peanuts

– Annual production: $36.1 million

– Top states:

— #1. Georgia ($744.3 million)

— #2. Texas ($187.8 million)

— #3. Alabama ($143.7 million)

— #4. Florida ($130.1 million)

— #5. North Carolina ($117.5 million)

#7. Apples

– Annual production: $42.2 million

– Top states:

— #1. Washington ($2.2 billion)

— #2. New York ($344.7 million)

— #3. Michigan ($213.3 million)

— #4. Pennsylvania ($129.6 million)

— #5. Oregon ($66.5 million)

#6. Wheat

– Annual production: $54.7 million

– Top states:

— #1. Kansas ($2.4 billion)

— #2. North Dakota ($1.8 billion)

— #3. Montana ($832.3 million)

— #4. Washington ($739.6 million)

— #5. Oklahoma ($736.3 million)

#5. Tobacco

– Annual production: $73.2 million

– Top states:

— #1. North Carolina ($504.8 million)

— #2. Kentucky ($269.3 million)

— #3. Tennessee ($84.1 million)

— #4. Virginia ($73.2 million)

— #5. Pennsylvania ($38.6 million)

#4. Cotton

– Annual production: $84.2 million

– Top states:

— #1. Texas ($3.2 billion)

— #2. Georgia ($937.4 million)

— #3. Arkansas ($442.8 million)

— #4. Mississippi ($344.9 million)

— #5. North Carolina ($339.3 million)

#3. Hay & haylage

– Annual production: $294.1 million

– Top states:

— #1. Texas ($1.7 billion)

— #2. Wisconsin ($1.3 billion)

— #3. California ($1.2 billion)

— #4. Idaho ($1.1 billion)

— #5. Colorado ($1.0 billion)

#2. Soybeans

– Annual production: $336.5 million

– Top states:

— #1. Illinois ($8.9 billion)

— #2. Iowa ($8.1 billion)

— #3. Minnesota ($4.7 billion)

— #4. Nebraska ($4.4 billion)

— #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)

#1. Corn

– Annual production: $337.4 million

– Top states:

— #1. Iowa ($13.9 billion)

— #2. Illinois ($11.8 billion)

— #3. Nebraska ($10.0 billion)

— #4. Minnesota ($7.5 billion)

— #5. Indiana ($5.6 billion)