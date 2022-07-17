LOS ANGELES (WRIC) — BrandStorm Inc. announced its voluntary recall of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry pouches because of the potential presence of lead above the FDA’s recommended limits.

According to a release shared by the FDA, acute lead poisoning can cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and bloody or decreased urinary output. Even without symptoms, high blood levels of lead can cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning.

Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries 1.2 ounces were distributed in the United States through retail and online stores. The issue pertains to two batches of Natierra Freeze-Dried Blueberries with the following codes:

Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: December 2024 One serving, 1.2 ounces (34 grams), UPC 812907011160

Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: January 2025 One serving, 1.2 ounces (34 grams), UPC 812907011160



The impacted product is sold in a white and blue pouch with the Natierra brand and Logo.

Although BrandStorm Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the use of these products, they are still reminding customers not to consume the impacted product.

Should any consumer of this product have experienced any of the symptoms listed above, they should seek medical advice from their physician immediately.

Refunds are available at the location of purchase, according to BrandStorm Inc. Returns will be provided at the point of sale through validation of lot codes on the affected pouches.

Customers with questions may call 310-559-0259 or email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com.

(Product photos courtesy of the FDA)