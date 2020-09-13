No Peeps for Halloween: marshmallow candy production shut down due to pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trick-or-treating — however it will operate during COVID-19 — will be Peep-less this year after production of the marshmallow confections was halted due to the pandemic.

The candy’s owner, Just Born, just announced its Peeps will not be available for Halloween — in addition to Christmas and Valentine’s Day, according to Axios.

The reason? The company wants to be sure Peeps will have enough stock for their signature holiday: Easter.

Peeps are traditionally shaped like yellow chicks, but can vary in shapes based on holidays.

“We look forward to offering our fun seasonal shapes and packaging at all major seasons again beginning with Halloween of 2021,” the company said in its statement.

Just Born is also in charge of Hot Tamales and Mike and Ike candies — which will also be missing from Trick-or-Treat baskets this year due to production shutdown.

Peeps, first introduced in 1953, remain a polarizing sweet among consumers, with a simple Google search yielding articles with titles like, “Sorry, but Peeps are disgusting” and “How a ‘Horrendous’ Candy That So Many People Hate Became a Best-Selling Easter Treat” .

The taste of the candy appears to be an acquired taste for some, with some revolted by the treat’s high blend of sugar, corn syrup and gelatin.” Not to mention that some scientific studies have even shown Peeps to be virtually indestructible.

While Peeps may be absent from (socially distanced) jack-o-lantern buckets on Oct. 31, chick-or-treating will go on in 2021.

LATEST HEADLINES: