RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Paddles sold with stand-up paddleboards manufactured by Agit Global have been recalled because of a risk of puncture or laceration hazard.

According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the paddles can suddenly break mid-shaft into two pieces during use, exposing sharp edges and posing a risk of serious injury.

The model years for recall are 2015 through to 2020 which were sold with Wave Storm, Storm Blade, Ozoboard, True Wave, Bloo Tide, Dorsal and Rock It Surf Stand-up paddleboards.

Consumers are encouraged to immediately stop using the recalled paddles and contact Agit Global North America for a free, approximately two-foot long zippered paddle shaft sleeve, intended to be installed over the paddle shaft when the paddle is used.

More information about this recall can be found on the CPSC website.