Sam’s Club to offer prescription deliveries through DoorDash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Access to medical care has become increasingly complicated during the pandemic. In order to help make prescriptions more accessible and encourage proper usage, Sam’s Club is partnering with DoorDash to provide prescription deliveries.

“Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options, but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs,” said John McDowell, Vice President, Pharmacy Operations and Divisional Merchandise, Sam’s Club.

The program will be run using Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that does direct deliveries for business partners.

Members will be able to get their first two deliveries before 2023 for free. Any deliveries after the first two or deadline will be a flat fee of $7.99.

Deliveries can be set up for the same day by calling a local Sam’s Club Pharmacy.

“Businesses have evolved amidst the pandemic to prioritize the safety of their communities and to adapt to new consumer habits, and our goal is to help merchants meet those demands in a way that’s best for their business,” said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer, DoorDash. “Same-day pharmaceutical deliveries have never been more important in today’s health climate, and we’re incredibly honored to team up with Sam’s Club to make that option a reality for their business and for their customers.

The delivery program will be offered at over 500 Sam’s Club locations in 41 states.

