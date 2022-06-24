SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WRIC) — The producer of the most well-known Asian beer brand in the United States is acquiring one of America’s most popular craft beer brands.

Sapporo USA, the American branch of Japanese beer company Sapporo, announced that they are acquiring Stone Brewing Company, a Southern California-based craft beer company with a brewery in Richmond. Sapporo says they intend to brew Sapporo-brand products at the Richmond facility.

“We approached Stone Brewing seeking a partner for our growth plans in the U.S, and we quickly recognized they were an ideal partner with bi-coastal brewing capacity, loyal fans, superb management, shared cultural values, and commitment to the highest quality standards,” Kenny Sadai, Chairman of Sapporo USA, said. “This acquisition puts the resources and legacy of the largest Asian beer brand in America together with one of the most innovative and recognized craft beer brands in the world. It’s a perfect fusion of east meets west that is an ideal marriage for Sapporo’s long-term growth strategy in the U.S.”

Stone Brewing will continue to produce their own craft beers and operate their tap rooms and restaurants under the “Sapporo umbrella.” Stone Distribution Co., the company’s distribution arm, will remain independent and continue its involvement with day-to-day operations.

“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to join forces with Sapporo,” Maria Stipp, CEO of Stone Brewing, said. “This unique partnership allows us to preserve the Stone legacy that our fans know and love and will add exponential opportunities for growth, from production to more investment in people, equipment, sales, and marketing.”