RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Airbnb is soon going to offer more transparency when it comes to pricing.

The company just announced it is refining its search to show the total price of a listing before taxes, including the fees. The search ranking algorithm will prioritize search ranking by total price, and listings with the “highest quality and best total prices will rank higher in search results,” the company wrote in a release. But the change will not be automatic — users will have to opt-in and turn on the new option displayed towards the top of the app, near the search feature.

Airbnb said it will have pricing tools available to help hosts understand what guests will see as the final price, and assist them in setting competitive pricing.

The change comes after complaints of hidden fees on Airbnb.

The new changes will help guests and hosts alike with pricing transparency, which the company said it expects will improve success and provide greater value.