Smoke detectors recalled for failure to alert users to fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for a Kidde brand smoke detector on Thursday.

The TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms are being called off the market for a risk that the alarms fail to alert consumers to a fire.

People are encouraged to check and see if that is what they have and then replace it. People who purchased these alarms can contact Kidde for a free replacement.

This recall applies to about 226,000 alarms. According to the CPSC the alarms were sold at “Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70.”