Southwest launches $29 flight sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After facing a year of low travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is working to get travelers’ attention heading into the new year.

On Monday, Southwest launched a Low Fare sale with tickets for one-way travel starting at $29. The sale goes on for four days through Thursday, Jan. 7.

The low ticket prices are available for short flights between cities like San Francisco to Los Angeles, but if you’re flying to the East Coast from San Francisco, you won’t find prices that low.

The lowest priced flights are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

If you decide to cancel your flight, you will not get the money back but a credit. Here is their policy:

“Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation.”

This is Southwest’s Promise to help make passengers feel safe on their flights amid the pandemic:

Electrostatic disinfectant spray

HEPA air filter

Physical-distancing measures

Hand sanitizer available at the airport

Face coverings required

Click here for full list of terms and conditions