SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A widespread Square outage that created multiple service disruptions, including balance and transfers being impacted, has now been resolved as of Friday morning, the online payment platform confirmed on its website.

Despite the outage being resolved, Square says to expect delays.

Offline Mode Payments: Payments are currently being uploaded, but a slight delay is expected before they appear as completed. Any new Offline Mode Payments will be completed as normal in the coming hours.

Square Reporting Tools: A possibility of delays is expected in updating new billing and transaction information across all Square reporting tools, including those in all Square Point of Sale apps and the Dashboard, the company said.

Transfers: slight delays for some transfers are anticipated on Friday, however, you can expect to receive your transfers by 12:00 p.m. PDT on Friday.

“We understand how important it is to have your business tools fully operational, and for this reason, our engineering team is currently engaged in discussions to prevent similar disruptions from happening in the future,” Square said on Friday.

According to the website, Downdetector, reported outages for the payment app have spiked in the last hour.

“Our engineers are all actively working on a fix to address this disruptions and have now received confirmation that Balance and Transfers are currently affected by this disruption,” Square said on its website.

The outage has resulted in degraded performance and multiple service disruptions, according to the company’s website. Square said its engineering team is “actively working on a fix.”

On X, formerly Twitter, multiple users across several markets reported problems using the platform.

“Square is down, nationwide outage,” wrote one user. “Cashier has been telling me our store can only do cash transactions.”

“Hey Square what is going on? Not being able to process card payments sucks,” wrote another user.

You You Xue, who owns two Bay Area restaurants said there’s been no communication from Square and that the service’s phone line was down.

“By 1 p.m., it had totally degraded,” said Xue who owns Wonderful in Millbrae and another restaurant called Eggettes. “We weren’t able to process any payments.”

“Right now we’re in damage control,” he added.

Payment service Cash App was also reporting an outage on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.