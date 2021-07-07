Subway giving away one million subs, revamps entire menu

A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Subway restaurants announced a complete update of menu items and digital upgrades that will elevate the customer experience beginning Tuesday, July 13.

The Eat Fresh Refresh initiative will come to life in all United States Subway restaurants. The Refresh includes over 20 menu updates with 11 new and improved ingredients as well as six all-new or returning sandwiches and four reimagined signature sandwiches.

“Our new culinary team is delivering monumental updates to the entire core menu. The eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, crave-able and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests,” President of North America Subway, Trevor Haynes said, in a press release.

One of the changes to the menu includes two new fresh-baked breads — Artisan Italian and Hearty multigrain. New ingredients feature thin-sliced ham and turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, BelGioioso fresh mozzarella cheese and parmesan vinaigrette.

On the digital side, the updated Subway app will have a new dashboard with insights into out-of-stock items and further updates planned for the fall.

Before customers rush to their favorite location, this two-year project will require the ultimate unveiling. Monday, July 12, more than 10,000 Subway restaurants across the nation will close early at 6 p.m. local time for the Eat Fresh Refresh to begin.

Once restaurants reopen, July 13, Subway will give away up to one million free subs from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. local time. Guests can visit any participating location a get the all-new six-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub upon request for free. Sandwiches will be available on a first-come-first-served basis to the first 50 customers who ask for the sub.

Along with the Turkey Cali Fresh sub, the other new sandwiches are Steak Cali fresh, Subway club and the All-American Club.

Descriptions of the new sandwiches on the menu can be found below:

Turkey Cali Fresh – turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion and tomatoes on hearty multigrain bread.

Steak Cali Fresh – steak, bacon, smashed avocado, BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion and tomatoes on hearty multigrain bread.

Subway Club – turkey, black forest ham, roast beef, lettuce, tomato and red onions on hearty multigrain bread.

All-American Club – turkey, black forest ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion on the artisan Italian bread.

Subway also said that rotisserie-style chicken and roast beef will return in the fall.