RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Before you plan a trip to bike through the trails of Central Virginia and enjoy some fall foliage, here’s a heads-up — Swift Industries has recalled the rubber straps for its Swift bicycle bags due to crash and injury hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 1,800 straps were recalled on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The straps, which are nine inches long and intended to fasten the bicycle bag to the bike, can potentially break and cause the bag to come loose and fall. This poses crash and injury hazards to the bike rider, the CPSC’s release read.

Photos: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the CPSC, if you have purchased one of the recalled Swift straps attached to bicycle bags, throw it out and contact Swift Industries for a free replacement strap.

Swift Industries is also working to contact all known purchasers of the straps. The company has received 129 reports so far of the straps breaking, but no injuries have been reported, the CPSC’s release stated.