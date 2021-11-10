TAKE A LOOK: Target’s new collaboration with Lego is hitting store shelves in December

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From the Museum of Ice Cream to high fashion designers like Lilly Pulitzer and Anna Sui, Target has worked with many brands over the years to create limited-edition merchandise. However, this December’s newest collaboration is sure to channel your inner child.

Target has announced it is partnering with Lego to release nearly 300 items ranging from home goods to apparel for people of all ages. Items will range from $1.50 to $150, but most will be under $30.

“Our guests love LEGO brick sets. In fact, Target is one of the leading destinations for families when shopping for the brand,” said  Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “As we approached the holiday season, we saw an opportunity to come together with one of our long-standing partners to create something truly special for our guests during a time of year when differentiation and value are paramount.”

Target said the products will boast colorful brick-inspired patterns. The added cloths will come in a wide range of sizes, as well as sensory-friendly items for children and babies. 

“The LEGO brand is rare in its ability to equally excite all members of the family and we expect that enthusiasm to soar as we offer LEGO fans young and old the opportunity to experience our brand in an entirely new way through this partnership,” said Satwik Saraswati, design director at the LEGO Group. “Giving consumers a chance to curate and create looks as unique as their families through this collection, just as they would with LEGO bricks, is something we are proud to bring to Target guests this holiday season.”

Take a sneak peek at what you can expect to see in stores and online starting Dec. 4:

  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Kids Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Kids Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Scarves
    LEGO Collection x Target Scarves (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Art Piece
    LEGO Collection x Target Art Piece (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Astronaut Bag
    LEGO Collection x Target Astronaut Bag (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Baby Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Baby Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Beanies
    LEGO Collection x Target Beanies (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Blankets
    LEGO Collection x Target Blankets (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Brick Carrying Case
    LEGO Collection x Target Brick Carrying Case (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Cookie Cutters
    LEGO Collection x Target Cookie Cutters (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Fanny Packs
    LEGO Collection x Target Fanny Packs (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Gifting Ribbons
    LEGO Collection x Target Gifting Ribbons (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Stockings
    LEGO Collection x Target Stockings (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Cups
    LEGO Collection x Target Cups (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Clothing and Toys
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing and Toys (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Group Shot
    LEGO Collection x Target Clothing (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Group Shot 19
    LEGO Collection x Target Family PJs Set (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Group
    LEGO Collection x Target Matching Human and Dog Jackets. (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Group Shot Gingerbread
    LEGO Collection x Target Gingerbread Man and Baby Sweater (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Lego Head
    LEGO Collection x Target Lego Head (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Messenger Bag Pup
    LEGO Collection x Target Messenger Bag (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Mittens
    LEGO Collection x Target Mittens (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Notebooks And Bags
    LEGO Collection x Target Notebooks And Bags (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Pet Products
    LEGO Collection x Target Pet Products (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Pup Shot
    LEGO Collection x Target dog jacket and toy (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Puzzle Shot
    LEGO Collection x Target Puzzle (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Small Bags
    LEGO Collection x Target Small Bags (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Pup Shot
    LEGO Collection x Target dog bed (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Storage Drawers
    LEGO Collection x Target Storage Drawers (Photo: Targe)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Toys
    LEGO Collection x Target Toys (Photo: Target)
  • LEGO Collection x Target Pillows
    LEGO Collection x Target Pillows (Photo: Target)

