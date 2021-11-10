TAKE A LOOK: Target’s new collaboration with Lego is hitting store shelves in December

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From the Museum of Ice Cream to high fashion designers like Lilly Pulitzer and Anna Sui, Target has worked with many brands over the years to create limited-edition merchandise. However, this December’s newest collaboration is sure to channel your inner child.

Target has announced it is partnering with Lego to release nearly 300 items ranging from home goods to apparel for people of all ages. Items will range from $1.50 to $150, but most will be under $30.

“Our guests love LEGO brick sets. In fact, Target is one of the leading destinations for families when shopping for the brand,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “As we approached the holiday season, we saw an opportunity to come together with one of our long-standing partners to create something truly special for our guests during a time of year when differentiation and value are paramount.”

Target said the products will boast colorful brick-inspired patterns. The added cloths will come in a wide range of sizes, as well as sensory-friendly items for children and babies.

“The LEGO brand is rare in its ability to equally excite all members of the family and we expect that enthusiasm to soar as we offer LEGO fans young and old the opportunity to experience our brand in an entirely new way through this partnership,” said Satwik Saraswati, design director at the LEGO Group. “Giving consumers a chance to curate and create looks as unique as their families through this collection, just as they would with LEGO bricks, is something we are proud to bring to Target guests this holiday season.”

Take a sneak peek at what you can expect to see in stores and online starting Dec. 4: