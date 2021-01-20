The Hall of Presidents closes ‘to welcome the new President’

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WRIC) — The Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, known for its lifelike audio-animatronic replicas of all 44 U.S. Presidents, is closed for refurbishment, according to the park’s website.

Guests arriving at the Magic Kingdom Wednesday will find out that The Hall of Presidents was closed quietly overnight, with the park listing the attraction’s operating hours through mid-March until recently. Now, there is no reopening date listed for when guests can once again experience history “in the presence of Presidents.”

Though President Donald Trump is the 45th U.S. President, there are only 44 audio-animatronics at the attraction because President Grover Cleveland served two non-consecutive terms as the 22nd and 24th President.

But soon, there will be 45 replicas.

The attraction closure coincides with Inauguration Day for Joe Biden and the last day of the presidency for Trump.

The Hall of Presidents closed in January 2017 to add Trump, reopening several months later in December of that year. The Trump figure was built to recite the oath of office and an additional script.

While Disney has confirmed that a Biden replica will be added to the attraction, it is not clear whether the 46th President of the United States will have a speaking role.

The Hall of Presidents theater is home to three digital projection screens, which play an original film, telling the story of the nation’s founding. Audio-animatronic replicas of Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and John F. Kennedy speak, positioned among constituents across the generations.

Opened in 1971, the attraction has undergone several refurbishments over the years.