Uber ups their mask enforcement policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you been wearing your mask while riding in an Uber? If a driver has reported a passenger for not wearing a mask they will have to prove they’ve changed their ways with a selfie.

Uber is now requiring all previous offenders to send in a photo with their mask on before being allowed to take another trip.

Uber’s mask requirement began in May. The mandate applies to riders, drivers and delivery people. Drivers and delivery people have been required to send in a selfie with their mask on since the mask rule was implemented in May.

A release from Uber says, “When we say ‘No Mask. No Ride.’ we mean it.” They have had to remove 1,250 users from the app after drivers reported them for not wearing masks.

