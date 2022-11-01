RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — United Parcel Service is planning to hire more than 630 seasonal workers in the Richmond area this weekend in order to support increased demand for shipping during the holiday season.

According to a release from UPS, the company is looking for drivers, driver helpers and warehouse workers — and is hosting virtual information sessions as they search for candidates. Applicants who fill out a digital-first applications can get hired in 25 minutes and nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview, according to the company.

UPS is hoping to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees across the country for the holiday season. Nearly 35,000 seasonal employees began permanent positions following last year’s holiday season.

More information about the virtual and in-person information sessions can be found here and the applications for all open positions can be found here.