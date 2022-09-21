RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart announced Wednesday that the company will be aiming to hire 40,000 new workers for the holidays, a sizeable decrease in holiday hiring from last year.

With the noticeable decrease in Walmart’s total holiday season job hiring, a few changes to the types of positions the company is hiring for are also seen. While many of last year’s positions offered were permanent full-time store associates, this year, Walmart announced it will be hiring fewer workers all around, most of who would be seasonal store associates.

According to the Associated Press, the announcement comes as the company said it’s in a stronger staffing position heading into the holidays than last year and is now focusing on hiring only seasonal workers, rather than permanent workers.

In September of 2021, the company announced it had the goal of hiring 150,000 store associates, with many full-time, permanent positions available across the United States. This year the company announced that it aims to hire 40,000 workers, which the release stated would include seasonal store associates, and full-time, permanent truck drivers.

FILE – Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers. The move announced Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, comes as the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer said it’s in a stronger staffing position heading into the holidays than last year. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In addition to the 40,000 extra workers planned, Walmart announced it would offer additional hours to current associates that may want them, and added that part-time associates would have the ability to pick up shifts. After that, the company said it will provide the opportunity for people to work on a temporary basis.

Since its opening at $135.44 per share, Walmart stock prices have risen, reaching a high of $136.75 per share as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Those interested in applying for a job at Walmart can do so by visiting careers.walmart.com.