Wawa giving out free coffee on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday is National Coffee Day and Wawa is one of many places celebrating the event. People can head into one of the gas stations for free coffee all day long.

The free coffee can be any size, any time of the day and people can come back for more free coffee all day long.

Recently Wawa also handed out free coffees to teachers and school administrators as part of an event called “Cheers to the Classroom.”

There are Wawa locations in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Petersburg where people can grab their freebies.