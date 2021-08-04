Wegmans encouraging all customers to wear masks inside stores, despite vaccination status

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wegmans updated its mask policy on Tuesday, saying it will now strongly encourage all customers to wear masks inside its stores, regardless of vaccination status.

Wegmans said this decision was made after reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other health departments. Last week, the CDC said vaccinated people who live in areas with “substantial and high” virus transmission should wear masks indoors and in public spaces.

While masks are strongly encouraged for all customers, they are not required. However, all Wegmans employees will now be required to wear a mask in the store.

Other chains that have updated their mask policies based on the new CDC recommendations include Target, Walmart, Starbucks, McDonald’s and Home Depot.