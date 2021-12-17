Where’s the eggnog? Supply chain issue impacts holiday drink

Eggnog might be harder to find this year as a supply chain issue impacts at least one producer. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – With Christmas just a few days away, many are stocking up on holiday favorites, including eggnog. Unfortunately for some, the ‘nog shelf may be empty.

A supply issue with butterfat, the fatty portion of milk and a key ingredient to eggnog, is keeping Organic Valley from putting its eggnog on store shelves this holiday season, a spokesperson told Nexstar.

The Wisconsin-based company works with 1,800 farmers to supply dairy products – like milk, cream and butter – nationwide. Usually they also produce eggnog seasonally – but not this year.

Organic Valley says it is making plans for the holiday drink to return in the future.

Eggnog is more than just a holiday delicacy and Cousin Eddie’s favorite drink. It’s been around for centuries, with most culinary historians agreeing the spiced egg yolk and milk mixture dates back to medieval Britain, according to Time Magazine.

Not every retailer and producer is facing limited eggnog supply. Spokespersons for Kroger grocery stores and Walmart both confirmed their locations are not experiencing a widespread shortage. When asked about an eggnog shortage, a Target spokesperson said the retailer “is well-positioned to meet guests’ food and beverage needs throughout the holiday season.” Illinois-based Prairie Farms Dairy told Nexstar there are “no shortages going on around here.”

Empty eggnog shelves at some grocery stores come as supply chain issues cause other problems nationwide, affecting everything from cream cheese schmear for bagels to granite headstones. The U.S. is also facing rising inflation, which could make butter, cheese, and cream (which is mostly comprised of butterfat) more expensive in 2022.

Other holiday favorites have also taken a hit this year. Among those is a shortage of Santas, with the workforce of people willing to dress as the man in red down 15% this year. And if you were hoping to have a glass of wine during Christmas, take heed – a shortage of glass bottles may be squeezing supply near you.