RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fan favorite sweet treat, Market Pantry White Fudge Covered Animal Cookies, have been recalled because they may contain metal, and could cause serious injury.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. voluntarily recalled specific lot numbers of the 44 ounce jar of cookies after metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies. According to the FDA, the metal is classified as “foodborne foreign objects.” Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury.





The recall only affects the cookies printed with the following Best By Date, Lot Numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.

A pantry fan favorite, Market Pantry White Fudge Covered Animal Cookies, was recalled on Aug. 24, 2022, because the cookies may contain metal, and could cause serious injury. (Photo credit: Food & Drug Administration)

The FDA said the affected cookie jugs were distributed to Target stores nationwide, and that no other lots or products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.