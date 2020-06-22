1  of  3
USPS hiring postal workers in the Richmond area

United States Postal Service. (File photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a new career?

The United States Postal Service is hiring in the Richmond and surrounding areas for the following position:

  • City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – $17.29 per hour
  • Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) – $18.56 per hour
  • Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) – $18.56 per hour
  • Automotive Technician – $44,525/year
    • Work location: USPS Hampton Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Hampton, Va.

Anyone interested in applying can click here.

