Venture Richmond, City workers to install parklets to benefit small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Venture Richmond and city leaders will install parklets near several small businesses this week.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced this partnership at a Tuesday morning press conference. Max Hepp-Buchanan, Director of Riverfront and Downtown Placemaking for Venture Richmond, said crews will install prefabricated parklets in front of small businesses like the restaurants.

“I think once we have these on the ground and people see the transformation of public space and how it can be repurposed for the benefit of the people on the street, we could potentially see a lot more interest,” he said.

The parklets are outdoor patio spaces built in the on-street lane of a parking spot. Buchanan said this will allow residents to hang out and eat while socially distanced.

The goal of these new seating areas is to help businesses to safely reopen while beautifying the neighborhoods and attracting more visitors. This plan started last summer as part of the “Picnic in a Parklet” program.

The first two pilot locations will be the Nile Ethiopian Restaurant along North 29th Street and Joe’s Inn along North Shields Avenue with three additional locations coming to interested business owners.

Yoseph Teklemariam, Owner of the Nile, said this could be a gamechanger for small businesses who have suffered during the pandemic.

“Something like a parklet where there’s more space, more outdoor seating and the weather is really nice and more people are getting vaccinated now,” he said. “I think the outdoor seating is going to be very crucial for the city to support.”

Teklemariam said he misses his out of town customers, but hopes the patios will change that soon.

“We haven’t let anyone in,” said Teklemariam.

He has relied on curbside orders after closing his dining room.

“Taking payments strictly over the phone and that tied up the phones, so that made things a little difficult getting people’s orders,” he said.

Bethany Stephenson, who eats at the Nile, said the patios will create a thriving community.

“Right now with the way Covid is, it’s difficult to get reservations or to get a seat inside,” she said. “So I think that it will help our small local businesses and definitely help to get our neighbors out.”