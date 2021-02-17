Verizon offering unlimited use for customers in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As Nottoway County residents continue grappling with long-term power outages, Verizon is helping make sure unlimited calling, texting and data is available to customers in that area.

Starting today, Verizon users in Nottoway County who use either a prepaid or postpaid plan will have access to unlimited calling, texting and data.

There is no need for action on the customer’s part. To make sure Verizon is aware of your location, enter your zip code on their relief page.

Unlimited usage will last until Feb. 20.

