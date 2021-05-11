Virginia ABC stores returning to normal hours this Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) announced on Tuesday that all of its stores will resume to pre-pandemic operating hours on May 14.

“With COVID-19 case numbers falling in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, we feel it is now safe to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

Stores will open at 10 a.m. every day, with the exception of stores that open later on Sundays. However, closing times vary from store to store.