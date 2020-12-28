Virginia county to get restaurant meals to families in need

FILE- In this June 22, 2020, file photo two women eat lunch indoors at Portside Restaurant in Salisbury, Mass., after COVID-19 state guidelines allowed for indoor dining. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans becoming less concerned about infection and less supportive of restrictions. But with experts warning that hospitals in some states in the South and West will soon be inundated, the poll finds many Americans have not embraced reopening even as state and local officials have. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia county is using almost $800,000 in federal funds to help families in need get something to eat at locally owned restaurants.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports Stafford County is using a Community Developments Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide $200 restaurant vouchers to each of the county’s 3,900 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient families.

Supervisor Meg Bohmke says the local residents have been struggling since March, and she is hopeful that the money will bring them some joy.

Three rounds of coronavirus aid have resulted in about $3 million going to county businesses and to help advance broadband services.