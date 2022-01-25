Want a discounted getaway? Virginia hotels celebrating ‘National Plan for Vacation Day’ with deals on future travel

(WFXR) — Since Tuesday is “National Plan for Vacation Day,” why not raise your spirits by booking a fun Virginia getaway? Whether it’s in a small town, a mountain vista, or a wide-open beach, you can catch some much needed R&R while snagging a good deal!

In honor of National Plan for Vacation Day, the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) are teaming up with hotels, restaurants, and inns across the Commonwealth that will offer deals on future travel if you book your stay Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 28.

For example, The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center is offering up to 30 percent off its best available rates on select dates through August as part of the “National Plan Your Vacation Cyber Sale.” You can book your trip by clicking here or calling 540-985-5900.

Other southwest Virginia venues offering deals for National Plan for Vacation Day include the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, the Inn at Riverbend in Pearisburg, and WildManDan Beer Centric B&B in Afton.

(Photo: Courtesy Omni Homestead Resort)

“Virginia Tourism is delighted to be joining thousands of organizations across the country to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day and encourage Americans to take some much-needed time off,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the VTC. “By committing to planning on January 25, Americans can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to. We invite all travelers to book their hotel today, and discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”

According to the VTC, National Plan for Vacation Day is powered by the U.S. Travel Association, encouraging Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year, as well as look ahead to brighter days with fun getaways after nearly two years of pandemic-related stress.

Officials say that new study from Destination Analysts — commissioned by U.S. Travel Association — reveals that Americans who plan out their paid time off take more time off to travel, but 24 percent of American households don’t take that step.

“The research reflects what so many have known for quite a while that the stresses of the past year can, at least in part, be lifted by thinking about and planning time away to recharge and experience something new,” said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. “There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break.”

National Plan for Vacation Day also comes at a time when 68 percent of American workers feel at least moderately burned out and 13 percent, according to Destination Analysts.

“National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect opportunity for travelers to book their 2022 Virginia vacations,” said Eric Terry, president and CEO of the VRLTA. “Travelers can take advantage of these fantastic discounts to explore hotels and destinations across the Commonwealth in big cities and small towns, from coastal Virginia to the mountains and valleys.”

In addition, while vacation is essential to mental health and wellbeing, data shows that nearly 70 percent of U.S. workers agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce. In fact, paid time off is the second most important employee benefit an employer could offer after health insurance benefits, according to the VTC.

If you want to learn more about National Plan for Vacation Day, click here. You can also follow this link to check out a list of Virginia resorts, hotels, and inns that will offer discounts for a future stay if you make a reservation between now and Friday.