‘We can’t survive without you’: Richmond tech store owner says small businesses need community support

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many local shops were looking forward to Small Business Saturday bringing customers in to the stores for special deals during a year of uncertainty from COVID-19.

For some local businesses, they got what they expected; not a lot of people walking in the door.

Experimax in Carytown was hit with a devastating one-two punch in May after pandemic lockdowns preluded being looted during the riots in Richmond.

Leonard Blue owns the tech shop on Main Street and says it has been a hard year for many reasons.

“We are still in a recovery process,” Blue said. “We were able to stay in business by the grace of our support through our GoFundMe in the community to help pay off a lot of computers that were lost for customers who were patronizing us at the time.”

Experimax being looted in May during riots

Shanté Knight, a customer in the store on Small Business Saturday, was affected by the looting at Experimax herself.

“My computer was actually here for a repair when Leonard’s store was vandalized and my computer was taken,” Knight said. “I was devastated and he was one of the first people to give me a call and I was more concerned about him and his shop because of the good he does for the community.”

Knight said Leonard Blue always tries to help out his customers and learn about their needs; an example of how consumer connection is why small businesses are so important.

“The unbelievable reliability,” Knight said. “I feel more connected to the community by providing support for our small business owners.”

Blue says learning about his customer’s needs is why he has become a go-to spot for a lot of people in the city.

“We just provide that personal touch that a lot of those box stores can’t do,” Blue said. “We are definitely here for the community and we are part of your community as well.”

Shelves fully stocked again at Experimax

For Blue, this year’s Small Business Saturday hasn’t been as busy as he would like but he wants to remind people to think local this year as they decide on where to spend money for the holidays.

“We’re part of the community. We are the community. We are what’s gonna bring back and make the community even stronger,” Blue said. “We can’t survive without you, so definitely come out and show some type of support and we will definitely be here for you as long as possible.”

He said his store will be having sales throughout the weekend, so be sure to come by and ask for Leonard.

“If anyone has a phone issue, iPad issue or a computer issue, they can come see us this weekend up to Monday,” Blue said. “They get 10%-15% off for the service or if they purchase an item in the store they get the same percentage off for it as well.”

