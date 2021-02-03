Wells Fargo shifting 320 jobs out of Henrico County

Wells Fargo is laying off 320 employees from its location at Innslake Drive. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 300 Wells Fargo employees in Henrico County are about to lose their jobs as they know them.

The company says it is moving 320 jobs from Wealth & Investment Management operations roles at its 4340 Innslake Drive campus. While some jobs will be eliminated, the financial services company also expects to transfer some of the positions to its offices in St. Louis, Mo. and Minneapolis, Minn.

Also located at the Glen Allen, Va. campus are about 2,000 other employees working for many business divisions across Wells Fargo. This change does not impact them.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) Warn Notice, employment changes take effect March 21.

“Always putting our clients first continues to be a Wells Fargo and Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) priority,” Wells Fargo Advisors Communications Leader Shea Leordeanu said. “We are simplifying the way we do business. As a result, we are moving some WIM roles out of Richmond, Va. to our larger locations. We are committed to retaining as many employees as possible and will assist with the transition.”

Leordeanu says that employees are being given the option to relocate, apply for other positions within the company, or take a severance package.

Henrico Economic Development Authority (EDA) officials say they are working to connect with the company to get more information regarding the local economic impacts of this shift.

“We know Wells Fargo has a substantial presence in Henrico,” EDA Executive Director Anthony Romanello said, “and we look forward to having them as a community partner for many years to come.”