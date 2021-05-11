Where can I find gas in Richmond right now?

The Sam’s Club on Midlothian Turnpike was out of gas on Tuesday morning. (Photo by 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ransomware hack and subsequent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline has led to higher gas prices across the region and at some spots, no gas at all.

If you’re looking for gas in your area it can be helpful to do some research before starting up your car. An online tool called GasBuddy can help drivers figure out the prices in their zip code.

There are other ways to narrow down your search as well. Drivers can look for different fuel types, payment methods, station brands or the most recently updated prices. In addition to searching for a station nearby, the tracker has a map that will plot station prices.

Gasoline Outage tracker provided by Gasoline Outage tracker provided by GasBuddy.com

Many of Richmond’s gas stations have gas prices list at $2.75 or higher since Monday. Some stations, such as Shell at 2021 Chamberlayne Avenue and Sunoco at 6 Richmond Highway, were last reported charging $2.89 per gallon.

GasBuddy also has an outage tracker to help people figure out where not to go looking for gas. A map will show users which stations have fuel and power and which ones are lacking in either category. Following the pipeline shutdown, the main concern this week will be a lack of fuel. As of Tuesday afternoon, no stations in the area were noted on GasBuddy.com as being without fuel.

8News crews have been driving all around the area to check out where outages are popping up. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday Sam’s Club on Midlothian Turnpike was completely out of gas.

This morning an employee with the Wawa location in Short Pump told 8News that they were not experiencing supply issues and neither were other Wawa stations in the Richmond area.

Supply issues are impacting urban and rural parts of the state. In the town of Keysville an Exxon station put up signs saying they are out of regular and mid-grade gas. The only option left is to fill up with premium gas.

An Exxon gas station without regular and mid-grade gas in Keysville, Virginia on May 5, 2021. (Photo submitted by an 8News viewer)

Other locations are taking precautions to limit gas consumption. Fort Lee in Prince George County is limiting each customer to 10 gallons of gas and not allowing for overnight fueling.

AAA follows gas prices from day to day and since yesterday the state average has risen from $2.76 to $2.79. This time last year prices were drastically lower with a gallon of gas costing an average of $1.68.