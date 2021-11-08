Which stores are open, or closed, on Thanksgiving 2021?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner which means trips to the store to make sure you’re stocked up on food, napkins, wine and whatever else you may need for the big day. And if you’re hosting out-of-town guests you may need games, batteries and phone chargers to keep everyone entertained.
However, you’re bound to miss an item or two in the rush of things and you may need to hit the store on Thanksgiving day. Here’s a list of which stores are open or closed in the Richmond area so you can plan shopping and quick trips accordingly.
Closed
- Aldi
- If you need groceries, make sure to hit up the store on the 24th because Alid will be closed. The grocery chain will also have thier doors shut on Christmas.
- Barrel Theif Wine Shop & Provisions
- The store said they will be closed that Thursday, and likely Friday as well.
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- The chain will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen for Black Friday.
- Best Buy
- The electronics chain will be closed for the Holiday but reopen for Black Friday.
- BJ’s Wholesale
- They will reopen for Black Friday at 7 a.m. on Nov. 26.
- Bon Air seafood
- The local establishment will be closed for the holiday, but will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.
- The Butcher at Bon Air
- You’ll have to pick up your meat on Wednesday because they’ll be closed on Thursday.
- Corks & Kegs
- They will not be open on Thanksgiving day.
- Costco
- The bigbox chain will close for Thanksgiving like it does every year, but reopen for Black Friday.
- Chesterfield Towne Center
- The mall will be closed for the holiday, but reopen for Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- If you forgot to bring a pigskin to throw around out back during the holiday, you’ll have to wait until they reopen on Black Friday to get one.
- Foot Locker
- While the store will have some sick Black Friday deals, they won’t be open for the holiday.
- JC Penny’s
- The department store will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
- J Emeson Inc.
- The wine store will be closed for the holiday but reopen on Friday.
- Kohl’s
- The retailer will be closed for the holiday, but open bright and early at 5 a.m. on Nov. 26, for Black Friday.
- Publix
- The grocery chain will be closed for the holiday.
- Sam’s Club
- The bigbox chain will be closed for the holiday and reopen on Friday.
- Short Pump Town Center
- The shopping center will be closed for Thanksgiving, but it will repoen at 9 a.m. on Nov. 26 for Black Friday.
- Stella’s Grocery
- The local chain will not be open for the holiday, but will resume regular business hours on Friday — 9 a.m. at the Scott’s Eddition and Downtown locations and 10 a.m. at Malvern Gatrdens.
- Stony Point Fashion Park
- This will be closed on the holiday, but will reopen for Black Friday.
- Target
- The store will reopen for Black Friday.
- Trader Joe’s
- The grocery chain has closed every year for Thanksgiving in the past, according to the Pioneer Woman, so it’s likely they will be closed again.
- Ukrop’s Market Hall
- Make sure to stock up on Fried chicken before Thanksgiving, because the market hall will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It will reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
- Virginia ABC Stores
- They have not sent out an official release, but the liquor store has been closed for past Thanksgivings, so It’s safe to assume they’ll be closed this year as well.
- Walmart
- The chain announced back in June that it would be closed for the holiday as a “thank you” to employees.
Open
- Bass Pro Shops
- Most stores in this chain will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to holidayshoppinghours.com.
- Big Lots
- The chain will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Cabela’s
- Most stores in this chain will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to holidayshoppinghours.com.
- CVS
- The chain will be open for the holdiay, but store and pharamcy hours will vary from location to location.
- Dollar General
- The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
- Food Lion
- The chain will be open on Thanksgiving, but some stores may close earlyat 4 p.m.
- The Fresh Market
- This grocery chain will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kroger
- This grocery store will be open during Thanksgiving, but will close at 4 p.m.
- Rite Aid
- The pharmacy chain will be open for the holdiay, but store and pharamcy hours will vary from location to location.
- Total Wine and More
- While online they are listed as closed on the holiday, the location at Westland Plaza said they will be open on Thanksgiving.
- Walgreens
- Like its counterparts, Walgreens will be open on Thanksgiving but store and pharamcy hours may vary from location to location.
- Wegman’s
- The chain will be operating under reduced hours, closing its doors at 4 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market
- These grocery stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W. Broad Street location and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the location in Short Pump.
