Will Short Pump Town Center be closed on Thanksgiving?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you were hoping to get a head start on Black Friday deals at Short Pump Town Center you’ll need to adjust your holiday shopping plans.

The Town Center announced on Thursday that they would be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The announcement said this is to give shoppers, tenants and employees more time to spend with their loved ones.

Short Pump Town Center will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, for Black Friday.

Extended holiday hours will start on Dec. 10 and go through Christmas Eve. You can find more details on the shopping center’s website.