Wood & Iron in Scott’s Addition opens, business ‘already booming’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some new restaurants that opened up this year had trouble getting guests in the doors after Phase Three began and they could again welcome guests. But Wood & Iron in Scott’s Addition had their grand opening last week and has experienced quite the opposite.

For literally not even being on the map as of yet, General Manager Chris Ryan says the locally-owned restaurant has had a wait at the door every night since opening.

“We don’t even have a sign on the building yet,” Ryan said.

Their location in Scott’s Addition at 1405 Roseneath Road is the second that Wood & Iron’s owners established, with the first beginning in 2017 in Midlothian off of Huguenot Road.

Ryan says without the government mandated COVID-19 guidelines in place, the amount of customers would have been challenging to manage.

“It’s not about today. It’s about future long-term keeping people safe and keeping people coming back. Trust me, I hated telling people that we we’re on a two-and-a-half hour wait. I hate doing that,” Ryan said. “I want everyone to come in. But that’s not the case right now. We can’t do it. We won’t do it. We’re not going to risk the safety of our staff or of the patrons coming in. It’s not worth it.”

Wood & Iron is still adapting to life in Richmond — and is adjusting things every day to keep up with their new fans’ favorites. And they have a craft beer mindset to give a home to many local beer fanatics.

The bar top is still closed but they have a two-level patio for outdoor seating for those who feel more comfortable avoiding indoor dining.

“We are still adapting,” Ryan said. “I wish I could say ‘hey look we figured it out‘ but we haven’t figured it out yet. We are adapting daily.”

And Ryan assures people that he wants to get everyone in the door, but will continue to abide by COVID-19 guidelines for as long as it takes.

“Every time somebody comes out we really want them to just forget for a minute what 2020 is and what we are dealing with on a daily basis,” Ryan said. “Come and cheer your team’s touchdown. For just that small bit of time when your team scores, you forget for a minute.”

Oh, and you’ve got to try their cheesesteak eggrolls.

