1  of  2
Breaking News
Richmond man charged with murder of 40-year-old found fatally shot inside Henrico residence Police: Man dies after being shot in the neck at Midlothian Inn
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Boeheim’s 26 points lead Syracuse past Virginia Tech, 71-69

Chase for the Championship

by: HANK KURZ Jr. AP Spots Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots 3 -point shot over the Virginia Tech defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Jan. 18 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Buddy Boeheim scored 26 points and Syracuse held off a late rally to beat Virginia Tech 71-69.

Boeheim hit six shots in a row during a blistering first-half display that turned a 14-10 deficit into a 28-19 lead for Syracuse.

The Orange led by as many as 16 in the first half, but had to hang on as the Hokies got within a point three times in the final two minutes.

Nahiem Alleyne made five 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Hokies, but Landers Nolley missed a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events