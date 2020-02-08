Champagnie pops for 30, Pitt slips by Georgia Tech, 73-64

Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie (11) shoots as Georgia Tech’s James Banks III (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Freshman Justin Champagnie poured in a career-high 30 points and Pittsburgh pulled away from Georgia Tech 73-64.

Champagnie made 12 of 17 shots, including all three of his 3-point attempts as the Panthers bounced back from a tough road loss at Notre Dame by clamping down on the Yellow Jackets late.

Trey McGowens added 14 points and nine assists for Pitt. Terrell Brown finished with nine points and six rebounds in his first start since late November.

Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech with 22 points with seven assists sand Moses Wright scored 12 for the Yellow Jackets.

